Professor T season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Out of prison?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Professor T season 3 episode 4 on PBS next week, are things changing once again?

Well, moving into the next episode the title character will find himself in a rather curious spot. For starters, he will be coming out of prison … but is he still entering the same world? Because of what’s happened every part of his life will be so much more difficult than it ever was before! If you do like your shows to have a certain element of a comeback story, there is at least a chance that this one will appeal to you.

Of course, the entire story won’t be just about a readjustment here. Instead, there is another important case that is front and center, one that could end up turning extremely dangerous to the entire populace if it is not solved! To get more, go ahead and check out the full Professor T season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

Out of prison the Professor is desperate to get back to his work at the university and with the police. Detectives are struggling to find a pattern to link a series of unexplained deaths across Cambridgeshire and need the Professor’s help with the investigation before more people die.

If there is one other thing worth noting right now…

Well, let’s just remind you that we’ve made it to the midway point of the season! By virtue of that, things are going to get all the more intense with each passing week, even if there are a number of standalone cases that you have an opportunity to see here as well. This is always going to be the core of Professor T, and there is likely no real desire for anyone involved to change this at all. Let’s just hope that viewers continue to watch, and that these cases do have unexpected outcomes.

