Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 6/30?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? It you want the show back now as soon as possible, we understand!

As we’ve reported already, there has been a good bit said about the Western over the past few weeks. However, a lot of it has come under rather unusual circumstances. Take, for starters, all the interviews that we’ve heard Kevin Costner do about the show’s future, a function of the tour that he’s been on promoting his new movie Horizon: An American Saga. We still wonder if staying with the show could have helped the upcoming movies more, but that may not have been possible and it’s a complicated thing to really consider.

For now, though, not much has changed regarding the return date of the Western TV series from Taylor Sheridan. Filming is currently underway, and the plan here remains finding a way to bring it back on Sunday, November 10. The finer details still have to be hammered out, whether it be how many episodes are remaining or how John Dutton is going to be killed off (assuming he is). There are so many different stories to be excited about at the moment, so let’s just hope that the series does manage to live up to a rather extreme amount of hype that exists out there.

The funny thing here is that even if John is not around moving into the remainder of the series, his presence is going to loom large and it’s rather hard for it not to, all things considered. We are talking here about a huge personality and force of nature, and someone who controlled the ranch and kept it afloat. It feels like without him, everything will be done by committee.

