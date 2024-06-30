Abbott Elementary season 4 premiere date: Summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we will hear about an Abbott Elementary season 4 premiere date before the end of the summer? Shouldn’t that be an inevitable announcement?

Well, the first thing worth noting here is simply that we understand if anyone out there is feeling a little bit impatient in regards to the future. Why wouldn’t you be? The third season concluded in a way that would make almost anyone psyched for what lies ahead, and the potential for future stories for Quinta Brunson and the rest of the cast is through the roof. One of the great things about a workplace comedy like this is that you really can keep it going for a long time without any problems.

Now, let’s get back to the aforementioned premiere-date discussion: It is inevitable that we are going to learn more about at some point between now and the end of the summer, especially since the plan is for Abbott Elementary to come back at some point this fall. Heck, it wouldn’t be shocking if a premiere date is revealed within the next couple of weeks!

It should be noted now that there will be one major change moving into the new season: The time period in which the show airs! Right now, the expectation is that you will see season 4 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern after The Golden Bachelorette, and there is not going to be a half-hour comedy following it. This shouldn’t really change much when it comes to the ratings or the series’ longevity; we don’t see Abbott Elementary going anywhere in the near future. So long as everyone wants to keep going, this should be one of the biggest priorities ABC has! With The Conners ending with season 7, there are also fewer long-running comedies really out there.

