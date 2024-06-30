Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: A post-production update

The third season of Bosch: Legacy is absolutely one worth getting excited about in advance, especially when you consider the story potential! The season 2 finale, after all, concluded with a major cliffhanger with Maddie at the center of it.

At this point, we more than understand if anyone out there is chomping at the bit to learn what Maddie is going to do with that info from Preston Borders. That leads to more speculation on premiere dates. Add to this the fact that filming is already done and by virtue of that, post-production is currently happening.

So what is the state of post-production? Well, based on certain dates and where they line up, it does feel like the show is knee-deep in the process of editing and preparing these episodes. Filming only wrapped a little more than a month ago, and that’s not enough time to sit here and say that they are ready to go just yet. It does feel like they will be polished up and good for a possible air date later this year, but whether or not Amazon wants to do that via Freevee remains to be seen. They can air the series again at just about any time.

However, is there much of a reason to wait longer than this? It is hard to argue so! Since this show doesn’t have as many special effects as some others that are out there, the post-production time is not as extreme. Also, it does still feel like there is value in consistency — in this case, actually having a series that airs on an annual basis.

What do you most want to see moving into the Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere?

When do you think we will actually see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

