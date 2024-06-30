Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: The impact of Horizon tour?

There is no denying that Yellowstone season 5 has been in the headlines a great deal the past few weeks. However, the irony is that very little of it has come from the show itself. Save for Paramount Network confirming a November return date for the final episodes, the vast majority of the headlines now are tying back to former star Kevin Costner, who is in the midst of a promotional tour for his new movie Horizon: An American Saga, which he stars in and also directed.

Costner has already indicated in a recent social-media video that he will not be returning to the part of John Dutton. However, can you still argue that the events of the past week or two actually help the show out even still?

Well, here’s the thing — if there is one thing that viewers love, it is curiosity. We can’t guarantee that long-term all of the commentary about the series changing and Costner’s exit are going to be beneficial. However, we do think that the Paramount series is going to have a chance to generate some monster ratings upon its return.

At the moment, it really feels like a lot of the onus is going to be placed on that first episode back. Let’s put it this way — if Taylor Sheridan nails writing out John Dutton and the story is excellent, it honestly feels like the series will be bigger than ever moving forward. The problem is that if the episode doesn’t land, it could get a lot of attention on that first episode and little else. This would then trickle over into the upcoming follow-up series, which there is not a lot of information out there about for the time being.

Do you think that a lot of the recent headlines about Yellowstone, even without Kevin Costner, help the show?

