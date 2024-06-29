Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, June 29, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? It absolutely makes an element of sense to want to know more about the show’s future. How can you not? We are talking here all about a late-night sketch series that loves to especially do cold-opens based on political headlines, and it is easy to imagine that they would have a field day with the Presidential Debate earlier this week.

Now that we’ve said this, we do have to come in and share the bad news: The show is not on the air tonight. The late-night sketch series will not be back until the fall, which means that they will not swoop in to comment on some of the debates for quite some time. This is somewhat unusual territory for SNL, but traditionally debates happen considerably later in the calendar year.

There is still no official premiere date for the start of Saturday Night Live season 50, but we do imagine that some sort of news is going to surface on that this summer. The same hopefully goes for the cast. We’ve said this before, but it would be a pretty big surprise if any person willingly left the show before this huge of a season; there is a good chance that the series comes into the fall with the same group of performers they had through season 49.

As for the hosts, we do think that the show will still do its best to take people who are currently in the midst of having a pop-culture moment; however, at the same time we do think there could also be some value in making sure you have a lot of repeat hosts or former cast members. If there was ever a time in which you could adequately lean on nostalgia, we do tend to think that this is it.

