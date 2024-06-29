Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: The Alvez, Garcia dynamic

Now that we are a significant chunk into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 over at Paramount+, why not talk more about Alvez and Garcia? Luke and Penelope’s relationship is certainly atypical, mostly because it has never followed much of a straight line. The two started off largely at odds at each other, though you can also argue that it was fairly one-sided with Garcia having a hard time adjusting.

Over time, the dynamic changed, leading to the point where they had a date after the end of the original show and before the start of the streaming series. They have at this point become friends, and their relationship is in a good place.

So why is it working so well at present? Well, there is a reasonable explanation to give. Speaking to TV Insider, Adam Rodriguez notes that “there’s just always been a very natural chemistry. I think also what makes the relationship ring for people or resonate is it was earned. Garcia tried her [hardest] not to like Alvez, and we couldn’t deny that there was something there. And as much as she tried to push him away, he kept trying and they got there. I love getting to play those scenes of levity. There’s other kinds of tension. There’s just tension underneath it all, and we don’t know where it’s going to go. And it’s somewhere right now in a place where you really get to see them be friends.”

Could the two eventually become something more, even after that botched date? While it would seem strange to venture back to that after the original attempt did not work, it also feels like you can never really say never.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

