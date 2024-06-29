Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 8 video: Louis’ trauma

It is still difficult to wrap one’s head around the idea that the Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale is just over 24 hours away. This is one of television’s greatest shows, and certainly among the most underrated. Why say farewell to it after just eight episodes?

We wish that there was an easy answer to this and really, the only thing that can be said as a form of consolation is that a third season has already been ordered, one that will center around the Anne Rice book The Vampire Lestat. Clearly, that character has a lot of story to tell … but before we get to that, the spotlight is still on Louis.

If you head over to Collider now, you can see another preview for the upcoming finale, one that does plant the focus almost entirely on Jacob Anderson’s character as he tells the story of how he knew Claudia was dead — and also the immediate trauma and weight that he felt in his new prison. This sneak peek is almost certainly from the start of the finale, when the vampire is entombed and contemplating his next move.

What will that move be?

Almost certainly revenge, especially since we know that the theatre eventually burns. In order for that to happen, though, we has to find a way to ensure that he gets out of his current situation, and that lends itself to another question: Who is the one to save him? It would be so easy to sit here and say that it is Armand, especially since the two are together in the present alongside Daniel Molloy.

Yet, Interview with the Vampire is complicated, and there is always a chance for an added twist or turn. For now, we would simply note to prepare yourself accordingly.

What do you most want to see entering Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

