Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale video: Louis’ fate

Entering the Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale on AMC this week, it is clear where the story will find Louis. This is someone who faced tremendous pain and trauma at the vampire trial — he lost a huge part of his family with Claudia’s death, and that is without even considering his own fate! Remember that this past episode concluded with the character effectively entombed while still being alive.

Is there a way for the character to get out? Based on the previews that we’ve seen for the episode already, it does feel like Jacob Anderson’s character is going to find a way; however, it also is not going to come altogether easily.

If you head over to The AV Club, you can see a new sneak preview for what lies ahead that puts the focus on Louis as he tries to explain his state of mind while being trapped in his prison, forced to relive everything from the death of Claudia to his tumultuous relationship with Lestat. Upon watching this it is likely abundantly clear that there are many feelings and emotions that the character will never be able to get over, and those could haunt him still in present day.

Whenever Louis does escape his fate in the past, there will likely be one thing on his mind: Vengeance, whether it be for his own entrapment or the death of Claudia. Obviously, Armand is still around in the present, but the same may not be said for a number of other vampires at the Theatre Des Vampires. The present-day state of Lestat, even, remains a mystery to examine later on.

What do you most want to see moving into the Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale this weekend?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

