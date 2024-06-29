House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3: Finding Daemon

As we approach tomorrow’s House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 over on HBO, is it abundantly clear to anyone else that Daemon is an x-factor? Personally, it is hard to view the situation in any other way. The character was sent off by Rhaenyra in episode 2 and yet, it does feel at this point that she could need him in order to deal with the impending war.

It already felt like we were easily on the brink following the premiere. Yet, what happened within the twin battle and the near-assassination of Emma D’Arcy’s character is going to take things up a notch. Daemon is one of the most skilled warriors that Team Black has to offer, and getting him back under control could be essential to the success of future campaigns.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to go ahead and remind everyone that Daemon being “under control” is something that feels almost like an impossible. Since when has that ever been something that he is willing to do? He clearly still holds some resentment that he was never able to be King, and finding a way to let go of that is not something he has been ever able to do.

Is there anyone in episode 3 who could help calm him down, and realize that he needs to just swear to protect his wife and move forward? This is where we do look a little bit towards another possible x-factor at this point in Rhaenys. This is someone who knows what it is like to feel like you were passed over for the throne; she can speak to him on a level no one else can. If she can locate Daemon and talk some sense to him, this could be the comeback Team Black needs. They do need to figure out something, given that for now, not a lot of people trust Rhaenyra after what

Related – Go ahead and get some additional news regarding House of the Dragon and what all is coming

What do you think we are going to see from Daemon moving into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







