Is Doctor Who new tonight on Disney+, BBC One?

Is Doctor Who new tonight on Disney+? Following what we saw just one week ago, it makes all the sense in the world to want more.

After all, just consider for the moment all of the questions that we have to ask at this given moment in time. Take, for starters, the future of one Ruby Sunday, the Mrs. Flood mystery, and also the eventual arrival of Varada Sethu as a new companion. The actress actually appeared on the show during season 14, but it remains to be seen if she is playing a new part coming up or not.

Now, let’s just go ahead and share some of the bad news — unfortunately, you are going to be waiting for a long time to see Doctor Who back. There is no new episode this weekend, and there will not be another one for almost six months! Last week was the season finale and moving forward, there is a Christmas Special to look forward to. That is one that will be featuring Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan in what we anticipate to be a pretty important role, and we hope that it also opens the door to new stories that will be brought up next season. Season 15 proper should kick off at some point in 2025, especially since production has been going on here for a rather long period of time.

Now, let’s just hope that this season is every bit as entertaining and fun as what we had over season 14. Not only was Ncuti Gatwa a brilliant Doctor, but Russell T. Davies killed it as showrunner, delivering all the content we could ever want here and then some. The best thing about a show like this is that your imagination is tested in a wide array of forms.

