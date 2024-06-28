Grantchester season 9 episode 3: Rishi Nair on Alphy’s debut

For those who have not heard for whatever reason, Grantchester season 9 episode 3 is going to mark the arrival of Rishi Nair as Alphy. He is the new vicar for the town, and we imagine that we’re going to see a lot of interesting stories come along with him.

Do we anticipate that everything about this character will be revealed right away? Hardly. Instead, it is our personal expectation that there are going to be a number of little teases shared more and more over time.

One thing that will be clear almost right away is that what Alphy looks like will be a factor in the story in some way. This is some of what Nair had to say in a new interview with TV Insider:

“We are in 1961, we’re in Grantchester, which is a very white British town … It was important to me that when I came in, that was acknowledged.”

One other thing that will be acknowledged early on? Well, things are not necessarily going to be easy for Alphy and Geordie right away:

“At first glance Alphy doesn’t like Geordie, doesn’t want anything to do with him … But as they spend more time together, he learns that Geordie has a lot of empathy, which he assumes no police officer has.”

In due time, the expectation here is that the show will eventually shift to a back-and-forth between these two characters that is not altogether different from what we’ve seen over the years with Robson Green’s character and his other partners. It will take some time but luckily, there are still a lot of stories still to come this season! We do appreciate meeting Alphy midway through the season, largely because it allows the momentum for the story to already be there. The show actually did something similar back when Will first turned up.

