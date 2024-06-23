Grantchester season 9 episode 3: Who is Alphy Kottaram?

Next week on Grantchester season 9 episode 3, you are going to have a chance to learn more about Alphy Kottaram. So, who is he?

Well, from the moment that we learned that Tom Brittney was going to be departing the British drama, the producers knew that they would need someone new. With that, they hired Rishi Nair to be a new vicar, someone who Geordie can partner with moving forward. There could be some growing pains in the relationship but in the end, we do think their relationship could flourish. It certainly feels like it will need to, given that there are more cases out there that need to be solved!

To get a few more details now about what else is coming, go ahead and check out the full Grantchester season 9 episode 3 synopsis below:

Geordie and new vicar Alphy Kottaram get off on the wrong foot but soon find themselves teaming up to investigate the murder of a local landowner.

Of course, this show is a marathon rather than a sprint. The relationship that Alphy and Geordie have in this episode won’t be indicative of where the two are at the end of the season and in the end, that’s okay. Isn’t it great to explore some new avenues over time? We’re excited about the new chapter, but it may also take a little bit of time to get used to the transition. The important thing here is that outside of a new cast member, it does not appear as though the producers are trying radically to change what the show is. There’s almost always going to be a new murder case to solve, which would certainly make us worried to live in this place! Consider the high murder rate…

