The Big Door Prize canceled; no season 3 coming to Apple TV+

Despite the big cliffhanger at the end of The Big Door Prize season 2, we do unfortunately have bad news: The series will not be back for more.

According to a report from Deadline, the dramedy starring Chris O’Dowd has been canceled at Apple TV+ and for now, nothing has been reported in regards to the show finding an alternate home.

Perhaps the most unfortunate part of this particular story is how predictable this cancellation unfortunately was. From the moment that season 2 of The Big Door Prize got a premiere date earlier this year, it suffered mightily from a lack of promotion. That was even more surprising given the early season 2 renewal, which made us feel a lot like the folks at the streamer were actually doing their best to set the show up for the long haul to a certain extent. That changed quickly earlier this year.

The most likely reason for the cancellation here is the show’s low viewership which, once again, should not be a surprise. How could it be at this point? If people did not know that the series is back, how are they going to be able to flock to it? It just especially stinks to see something like this happen for a show that certainly did have its fair share of future stories that are worth telling, but unfortunately, this is also a TV economy here where a ton of series end up getting canceled. In the end, a lot of streamers out there seemingly few a little too close to the sun early when it comes to content and because of that, they are all stuck canceling shows and frustrating consumers now.

With all of this in mind, we’re just going to have to sit back and imagine that a lot of these characters did find their purpose — plus a satisfactory ending at the same time.

