The Big Door Prize season 3: Renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the season 2 finale today on Apple TV+, is there a chance that The Big Door Prize season 3 happens? Or, is this the end of the show?

Well, the first thing that you really should note here is quite simple: Nothing has been decided as of yet. There may be some reasons for hope, but also causes for concern. Take, for starters, the fact that almost the entirety of this season has gone under the radar. What’s the reason for that? Well, the streamer really has done delivered some huge promotional effort for the new season, and that’s been reflected in its spot in the service’s public top ten rankings. It has not reached the levels of some other series, whether it be Trying or Dark Matter.

On the flip side, you can at least argue that The Big Door Prize has a dedicated audience, and they will likely do whatever they can to rally for the show, one way or another. It certainly feels, even without seeing the season 2 finale, like there is plenty of story that could still be told in another season.

Now, if there is another season of the series down the road, our hope is that you see an even larger, more expansive world and also one with a lot of unique surprises. It would also be rather useful that the show comes back at some point in 2025. The smaller the hiatus, the more likely that it is that you keep people hooked — that is absolutely essential for any series out there, but especially one where you are relying on a diehard base.

One way or another, it makes sense for a decision to be revealed in the next couple of months. There is no real reason for anyone to wait for an extremely long period of time to get some other insight out there.

