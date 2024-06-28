Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, June 28, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Given that more than a month has passed since the last season 14 episode, we understand the eagerness that may be out there at this point for more. That may be amplified further by what we know about the upcoming episodes.

For those who are not presently aware, the entirety of the final season has already been filmed, and the plan for now is for the remaining eight episodes to arrive this fall. Within some of those our expectation is that we’re going to be seeing a lot of these characters doing much of what they do best — taking on important cases while also looking at significant social and political issues in New York City. There will also be a number of family dinners at some point, as well.

Now, the bad news here is that unfortunately, you are not going to be seeing more of the series in the immediate future. There is no new episode tonight and at this point, it feels like it will not be back until the end of September at the earliest.

So how much longer is CBS going to make you wait for more teases? Probably at least a month or two, given that they never kick off promotional tours for their fall shows too early. The only news that we would hope for in the interim is a whisper about a potential spin-off. It seems like there is at least some level of interest on a corporate level for this, but it is also not a slam dunk. Nobody has acknowledged that one is 100% happening, other than a Paramount executive suggesting that they would like to develop something for it and many other core brands.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

