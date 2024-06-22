Blue Bloods series finale: EP talks end of filming

If you missed the news from earlier this week, filming on Blue Bloods is now officially done — and of course, it’s easy to be emotional about it. This is a show that has been a part of our lives for almost 15 years! The Reagans feel like a real family to a lot of viewers out there, and we certainly know it was a family to the actors who were a part of this show for so many years.

Of course, saying goodbye to a show like this will be a process for a lot of people. There is the goodbye that is happening this week, one that will happen when the episodes are done in post-production, and then another one when they air later this year.

In a post on Instagram, executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor shared a few new photos from the end of filming this week, alongside an emotional message:

Day 9, final shooting day of Blue Bloods finale, ending on Stage 3, Danny Reagan’s precinct. I read a children’s book recently that had 2 characters on a cross country journey. At one point, one asks what’s more important, the destination or the journey and the other answers that it’s neither, it’s the company. And that’s Blue Bloods in a nutshell. To all the writers, directors, cast and crew… Thank you for your wonderful company.

Is this really the end for everyone?

Well, a Paramount executive mentioned not that long ago that Blue Bloods is a show that could have some sort of off-shoot, but we’ve yet to hear more than that and as of right now, we don’t want to be in the business of giving anyone too much false hope. Still, the original series was profitable enough that we’re sure some other iterations are going to be explored. How could they not?

