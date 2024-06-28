Is Fire Country new tonight on NBC? A June 28 update

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We would certainly love nothing more than to say that it is. There are so many stories we want an update on, and soon!

Unfortunately, this is where we have to barge in here and share a certain amount of bad news: The long wait continues, and there are not going to be any more episodes on the horizon soon. The earliest you can expect the show back is moving into the final week of September.

Is there a chance that we’ll at least get some element of further news soon? We suppose so, with the biggest thing to watch out for being info regarding the start of production before too long. This is going to be a far more substantial season than what we had in the strike-shortened batch earlier this year, and that means more opportunities for everyone to have their moments to shine.

The first order of business this season does remain fairly simple, as you are going to have a chance to learn more about what’s ahead for Gabriela. Did she really marry Diego and if not, why did she opt to walk away? While it would be easy to say that perhaps, she decides not to go through with the marriage and runs off with Bode, very little in life is that easy. We tend to imagine that there is still going to be quite the rollercoaster ahead!

Also, remember for a moment here that there is also quite a bit to figure out, as Bode needs to determine what lies ahead for him career-wise now that he’s out of prison. He knows that he wants to be a firefighter the rest of his life, but how possible is it really? He still needs to figure that out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country, including more premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fire Country season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







