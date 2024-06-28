Cobra Kai season 6 trailer coming soon — when?

Given that the premiere of Cobra Kai season 6 is a mere matter of weeks away, doesn’t it make sense to want to see a trailer? We tend to think so!

Well, here is the great news that we can report on at present: You will be seeing said trailer sooner rather than later!

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official account has confirmed that on Monday, you will get an extended look at what lies ahead, one that will hopefully give us a sense of what is ahead for many of the students at Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang as they prepare for an international karate tournament, one that could higher stakes than anything that they’ve had a chance to do so far. There is, without a doubt, going to be a lot of fun moments that come along with this.

Are there some reasons for concern here as well? Absolutely, with one of the biggest ones being tied to the fact that John Kreese has busted himself out of prison and at this point, we tend to think that he wants nothing more than revenge. This could be the violent core of a lot of what is coming, as there are sure to be a number of super-intense karate battles.

If you have not heard yet for whatever reason, the plan is for Cobra Kai season 6 to be divided into three batches of five episodes each, with each one also having a defined beginning, middle, and end. They were written and filmed with this particular schedule in mind, so you do not have to worry about anything looking or feeling altogether sloppy here. Let’s just hope that all of the characters, good or bad, get the ending they deserve.

