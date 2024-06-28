The Boys season 4 episode 5: Hughie’s mom & a big decision

In the aftermath of The Boys season 4 episode 5 there are obviously a lot of different questions you may be thinking about. What’s a big one? That’s pretty simple: What in the world is going on when it comes to Hughie’s mom?

It is pretty easy to say at this point that she is behind one of the biggest moves of the season, as she decided to inject Compound V into Hugh, who was hospitalized and looked as though he was about to die. How did she know what it was? It was easy to say that she may be hiding a secret, and that could still be a thing. However, this may not be tied all that much to her decision to give the V to Simon Pegg’s character — that could be a move grounded in emotion, plus a number of other factors at the same time.

Speaking on the matter further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is just some of what Rosemarie DeWitt had to say on the subject of her character Daphne’s actions:

She was only living in the moment, and I think that’s part of her fatal flaw. She doesn’t do a lot of looking at the whole picture in general. I think she thought this could really help him, and that it might make her the hero of Hughie’s story. There is some narcissism in there, and there’s some big gestures she is trying to make. And I think she’s naive about the power of it, and I think she was in way over her head.

This quote does make us think that Daphne does not have some secret connection to Vought that made her more aware of Compound V (despite being a glorified salesperson for some of their products). Yet, she still wanted to play the hero in her own way. She just was not aware of the consequences.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

