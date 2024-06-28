Is Curtiss Cook leaving The Chi? Is Douda dead? (Season 6 finale)

Is Curtiss Cook leaving The Chi, and has the show’s antagonist in Otis “Douda” Perry officially been killed off?

We’ll start here with some honesty — there have been a lot of people who have wanted this guy gone for a long time. He’s done countless unspeakable things, and that’s in addition to threatening countless more. Given the amount of disdain a ton of people had for the guy, the writers clearly knew that they had to build this up into something epic.

So, what happened to the politician / crime boss? Well, it seemed as though Alicia was ready to take him out, but it was actually Nuck who killed him instead. From there, he ordered her to get to moving the body, largely because they could either be friends or enemies in this world.

The news of Douda’s death spread quickly throughout Chicago, and it does signal a major change for the show moving forward. Of course, it hardly means that anything is settled. Other threats remain, but how will they handle characters like Emmett? That remains to be seen, but a show like this is always going to have adversaries and/or foils. This is where we do have to give a lot of credit to Cook as an actor, since it can be really hard to play characters so disliked. (It’s similar to what’s going on with Ser Criston on House of the Dragon these days.) Without a great actor, there’s no way to ensure that a part like this is going to work and produce the necessary reaction.

As for what else happened in the finale, one big takeaway here is that Kiesha is pregnant. Douda wasn’t the only character killed off in the episode, though as Rob (Iman Shumpert) was also taken out by Nuck mere minutes after Douda’s demise.

