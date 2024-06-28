9-1-1 season 8 premiere date: Our summer 2024 update

Are we going to be getting a 9-1-1 season 8 premiere date at some point in the relatively near future? Of course, it makes sense to want it! Whether we get it, however, is something that remains to be seen, especially since ABC is control of when it actually is revealed.

The first thing that we should go ahead and say here is simple: The rescue drama is coming back this fall. If you are wondering about another winter or spring premiere, you have nothing to worry about.

Based on the timing of the upcoming premiere alone, it feels inevitable that a specific date will be announced this summer, and you have to just wait and see when that is going to be. We’d love for it to come out before we get around to the July 4 holiday, and it honestly feels possible given when similar announcements have been made in the past.

As for what you can expect to see on this premiere, one of the biggest storylines is going to be 100% tied to what is going on with Bobby Nash. Sure, he managed to survive that near-death experience, but it does not mean that he has his job back. Is there going to be a way for that to change? Well, it is probably not going to be easy.

Speaking of things that are not going to be easy, we certainly are expecting something pretty similar when it comes to Eddie’s story given what transpired with Christopher. Earning his trust back is not going to be something that comes easy, but we are sure that on some level, he will work to make it a priority. Just don’t anticipate any huge changes right away.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

