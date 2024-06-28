The Bear season 3 finale: Is Sydney leaving the restaurant?

At the end of The Bear season 3 finale, there were a couple of huge questions that we were collectively left to wonder. For this piece, let’s just go ahead and raise the big one: Is Sydney leaving The Bear?

Let’s go ahead and get the following out of the way here before we traverse any further: It is hard to imagine any scenario in which Ayo Edebiri is gone from the show moving into season 4. However, at the same time we can easily envision her character going from the restaurant she recently opened for a number of reasons.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

First and foremost, she has an opportunity ahead which may allow her to actually execute more of her desired vision, which she has not had that much of a chance to do now underneath Carmy’s shadow. Since the restaurant was in his family long before him in some ways, it is going to be exceedingly hard for her to be able to showcase her own talents in a way the public will see. Add to this the fact that Jeremy Allen White’s character is perpetually miserable and not easy to work for. Sure, the restaurant already is seemingly a success, but what is the cost of it mentally? She can go to a spot with Chef Adam that may have its problems, but nothing like what she is currently dealing with.

The final bit of evidence that Sydney will leave The Bear is that breakdown outside the party. You can view it as a sign of the stress she is under, but also the harsh reality that she knows, deep down, that she has to leave, and that it is the right thing for her career — even though she loves so many people.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on The Bear season 3 premiere from Jeremy Allen White

What do you think about the events of The Bear season 3 finale overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — more updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







