The Bear season 3 premiere: Jeremy Allen White on ‘Tomorrow’

The premiere of The Bear season 3 is going to be thought of as something special for a rather long time, and for good reason. There was very little in the way of dialogue and instead, we saw a story that was by and large visually stunning. There was SO much great stuff in terms of Carmy’s past, his pain, and even the dynamic he had with his sister Sugar, who was willing to sacrifice a lot in order to help him pursue his dream.

There is also a great full-circle feeling if you watch the premiere in finale, as you see both what Carmy went through and also how he wants to move forward.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeremy Allen White had some great comments about the experience of shooting his particular story:

“It felt like walking around in somebody’s mind … It felt very fresh and new. It felt very exciting in its structure and style. It felt different, while also being very much at the heart of the same tone as the show.”

One of the most wonderful things about this premiere, as well, is how it ends up also tying further into the story of Sydney, namely in how you eventually see how she gets inspired by some of his food at an earlier point in his life. He was doing great work, but it was also hard for him in a miserable environment, which is unfortunately something that he also fosters due to a lot of the trauma that he’s suffered from in the past.

Somehow, we come away from both this premiere and the season as in love with the show as ever. It continues to evolve the story in ways that are both unique and exciting.

