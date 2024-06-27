That 90’s Show season 2 episode 9 return date at Netflix

After what you see today on Netflix, it makes some sense to want a That 90’s Show season 2 episode 9 return date. How can you not?

Well, the first thing that you should go ahead and know is that the streaming service has already made the schedule clear for the future of the spin-off. There are another eight episodes coming, and you are going to have a chance to see them starting on October 24. That is a little while to wait but we imagine that come September, there could be another trailer out there that sets the stage for what lies ahead.

In general, we don’t tend to think that the show moving forward is going to be making any sort of fundamental changes. It knows what it is and by virtue of that, is there any real reason for things to change? We’re not so sure of that. Instead, it is our sentiment at the moment is that the show is going to continue to combine nostalgia for the OG That 70’s Show alongside new stories for Leia and a number of her friends in Point Place. This is a series that has clearly established a rhythm for itself and by virtue of that, it is rather hard to imagine it changing.

Some secrets may be kept under wraps for a while for the second part, but we know that there are a few characters who you can probably not expect back. Who are we talking about? Well, let’s just say that it includes the likes of Kelso, Jackie, and Fez given that Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama have all signaled that they will not be coming back anytime soon. After all, most of the show is firmly in the hands of the new cast members at this point, and this is meant to be their story above all else.

What do you most want to see moving into That 90’s Show season 2 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







