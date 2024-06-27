House of the Dragon season 2 video: A Team Green cast spotlight

Is it true that Team Green on House of the Dragon has its fair share of detractors? Sure, but they also thrilling to watch. Aemond may be one of the most fascinating characters within the entire world of the show. He’s got flaws, but he’s also dealt with a great deal of trauma.

Of course, on the flip side Aegon is awful. He’s shown a softer side at times this season, but he also has such a gruesome history. He could also be one of the most angry and emotionally reactive people out of anyone this season, given the fact that he just lost his son in a horrific manner and seems desperate to get the Dance of Dragons officially underway.

Of course, we understand that there is going to be plenty of time to talk about a lot of this further. For now, why not just have a little bit of fun with some of the actors behind these roles?

If you head over to the official Max YouTube channel now, you can see a video in which Ewan Mitchell and Tom Glynn-Carney do their best in order to figure out how well they actually know each other off-screen. This video is legitimately funny, and a reminder that behind the scenes, there are definitely still a lot of lighthearted moments between people and honestly, there really has to be. Isn’t that how you can really take a break from some of the serious material?

On-screen moving forward, we certainly are expecting to see these two characters butt heads. Aegon will be acting based on emotion and while Aemond does also have that element to him, we tend to think he may be a little bit more pragmatic at times.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

