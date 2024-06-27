Slow Horses season 4 premiere date revealed at Apple TV+

Slow Horses season 4 is coming to Apple TV+ — not only that, but sooner rather than later!

Today, the folks at the streaming service officially confirmed that come Wednesday, September 4, you are going to have a chance to dive into the story of Jackson Lamb over at Slough House. New episodes are going to be coming up weekly leading up to the finale in early October. This series historically has fairly short runs, but at the same time they tend to be pretty darn entertaining from start to finish. They also have a unique ability to look and feel different every year!

While the streaming service has not given too much away as of yet, the synopsis below helps to set the stage:

Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking Slough House’s already unstable foundations.

One of the unique things about Slow Horses is that the series has already been renewed for a season 5, and you already have the gift here of not having to worry about the long-term future here at all. Instead, just worry about what’s going to happen at Slough House leading up to it! We do think that there is a real danger that someone in the crew could be dying moving forward and if nothing else, signs point to these characters being perhaps even targeted in a way that they have not been in the past.

Now that we have an official premiere date here, the next thing to anticipate is the trailer, and we hope that we will get this over the next month or two! Because the premiere is still more than two months away, it does at least feel like there is no reason to rush that out at this particular moment.

