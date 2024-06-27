Big Brother Canada officially canceled at Global; see statement

Weeks after it was first revealed that Big Brother Canada was left off of Global’s upcoming schedule for the 2024-25 season, it is now official: There will not be a season 13.

In a statement today, parent company Corus confirmed that the reality competition show will be ending. Here is what Troy Reeb, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Corus Entertainment, had to say about the position to end the series:

“Today as we say goodbye to the beloved series, we celebrate the great success and impact Big Brother Canada has had in our country and in the Canadian media landscape for over a decade. Global will always be proud to have been home to Big Brother Canada for 12 seasons, and we are grateful to our partners at Banijay Rights for their support and guidance, and Insight Productions for their passion, dedication, and creativity. We would like to thank Executive Producer Erin Brock and Host and Executive Producer Arisa Cox for always leading thought-provoking conversations, telling uniquely Canadian stories, and reflecting the diverse culture of Canada in one of television’s biggest social experiments. This series, and the production team behind it, have truly set the bar in creating entertaining unscripted television. And finally, to our #BBCAN fanbase, you have all kept the series thriving and we thank you for joining us on this journey for the last 12 seasons.”

So why is it ending now? this is something that we have documented in the past, and there are a number of major components to this. First and foremost, you have to remember the fact that the chatter around the series died off considerably after the decision to move away from live feeds. The full reasoning behind that choice is still not entirely clear, but it alienated much of the show’s dedicated audience. However, even before that feeds were spotty at best and for whatever reason, international licensing proved to be a challenge for the series as an additional revenue source. They relied largely on corporate sponsors to keep the series afloat.

In general, and as many Canadian viewers are aware, reality TV productions in the country can be challenging. Total audiences are often considerably smaller than in the US and yet, there is an expectation for an equal production value. There are many things that Big Brother Canada did right for many years and while the cancellation is frustrating (and perhaps avoidable), twelve seasons is still an extraordinary run. Also, Cox was an incredible host, someone who both cared about the game and was empathetic towards the players.

