Shogun season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Shogun season 2 premiere date at some point over the course of the summer?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting here is honestly rather obvious: We want more of the show! Also, we want it immediately! The latter is the part of this that is not going to happen, and it may not anytime soon here, either. After all, remember for a moment that it wasn’t that long ago when it was confirmed that the second and third seasons of the series were in development. This means that it is going to be a long time before everything starts to be put together.

At this point, it feels like you are going to be waiting a long time to see the show back, let alone get some more news at all about it. If you are lucky, there’s a chance that you will see the second season in 2026! It took years to develop and make the first season, and that should reinforce the need for patience now.

The other thing to consider at the moment is that the past few weeks are probably going to be the most substantial news we have on Shogun until later this summer. It’s possible that something more will come out during the series’ Emmy campaign after it inevitably gets a ton of nominations, but it will more than likely be rather vague.

Well, the second season 2 of the show is operating without the same defined source material that there was from season 1 and because of that, there could be a need for greater research and plotting out of things. This summer is a time for waiting — or, perhaps just a time to get more people hooked on the first season!

What do you most want to see moving into Shogun season 2, no matter when we get it?

