Big Little Lies season 3 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Big Little Lies season 3 at some point before we get around to the end of the summer?

At this point, we would argue that the Reese Witherspoon – Nicole Kidman series is in a very-much interesting spot, largely due to the fact that there’s so much buzz about it and at the same time, so much uncertainty. HBO has yet to even confirm that it is officially happening and yet, it does feel like it eventually will! When you have this many big-name stars, it is hard to shy away from bringing a product like this to the screen.

Now, here is the bad news: There is probably not going to be too much news over the course of this summer. The only thing that you could theoretically hope for is an official renewal over the next few months, largely because everything else will be pushed far down the road. Witherspoon and Kidman are each working on other shows right now, and there is no indicate that there are any scripts together at all!

For now, our expectation is that you will be able to see the third season premiere (provided it happens) at some point in 2026 or even 2027. HBO is actually pretty set on a number of shows until then, given the fact that they have The Last of Us, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The White Lotus, and perhaps even the third season of Euphoria set for next year. There is also new episodes of True Detective and House of the Dragon that have already been ordered, and those could come at some point in 2026.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

