Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date: Summer update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 over the course of the summer? Rest assured of this — absolutely, we want to get more of the series as soon as possible! Filming first kicked off earlier this year in Europe, and there is a good chance that a significant chunk of the story now is in the can.

Given how long it has been since the first season premiered, doesn’t it make some sense for Hulu to get these episodes out soon? We at least tend to think so! With that, this summer could be an interesting one as we try to figure out whether a big announcement will be made…

Before we try to go too far into a possible announcement window for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, let’s start by raising the following: When will the show actually come out? Some are suggesting it will not return until 2025, but there is still a small chance at a late 2024 window. If that happens, we do think there is a reasonable chance that an announcement is made this summer.

For now, we do think there is value in keeping your eyes peeled. The second is going to feature a lot of new faces and by virtue of that, there is a chance that there will be a pretty extended promotional window for what lies ahead. Isn’t there a certain amount of value in that to try to get people excited to see Nicole Kidman alongside a brand-new cast?

So long as the next batch of episodes is as strange and/or insane as what we had the first go-around here, there is a lot to be excited for. Let’s just hope that the season ends up as big and as crazy as what we had the first go-around.

What are you most excited to see moving into Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 over at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get all sorts of additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







