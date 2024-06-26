House of the Dragon season 2: Do not expect Daeron to appear

For the first time on this past episode of House of the Dragon, there was an opportunity for the character of Daeron Targaryen to be mentioned. After all, Otto Hightower is heading back to Oldtown, which is presumably where the youngest son of Alicent and Viserys currently resides. The status of the character before that had been somewhat of a mystery, with some wondering whether or not he would even be written into the story.

Rest assured, you are going to have a chance to see him; however, it will not be anytime soon.

Speaking to Variety, showrunner Ryan Condal indicated that there is no actor poised to play the part right now so by virtue of that, it may be some time before answers are handed down:

Daeron has not been cast yet. I’ve said he’s a character in the show, but at this point in the story, he’s in Oldtown where he was warded off as a young child. So we don’t have a point-of-view character in that world yet and there is no dramatic reason to go there. This happened all the time in medieval times, particularly in the high nobility. You would take your youngest children and ward them off to other places, so they grow up away from court and learn things and have their own place and station in the world. We know he’s not yet a dragon rider, but he’s had a dragon born to him. So he will come to the narrative and have a role to play, just as he does in the book — we’re just not there yet in the storytelling.

Given that the series has already been renewed for a season 3, there may not be much of a reason to rush any of this stuff along — and we remain hopeful that there are more surprises bound to happen before then.

