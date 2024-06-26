Fargo season 6 renewal: A summer 2024 update

Is there any chance at all that we’re going to hear something more on a Fargo season 6 between now and the end of the summer? The desire for more may be there, but will it actually happen? Well, consider that a totally different story for now.

On paper, we’d love to say that there is at least a minor chance that a renewal gets announced before the end of the summer, and for some simple reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that this would allow Noah Hawley to prepare for it following the completion of Alien season 1, and before a possible season 2. Meanwhile, this could also line it up to shoot in the winter, which is a time in which this franchise loves to shoot.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

So what are the chances that this happens? For now, we’d argue that they are there, but this is also far from a slam dank at the same exact time. Much of it actually just comes down to two questions: Does Hawley have the time, and does he have a good idea for it? If that’s not there, the franchise can be revisited down the line. This is a show that because of its anthology nature, can take breaks here and there and have it be okay.

Whenever another hypothetical season does happen, it is our personal expectation that it will probably be a period piece again, just like season 2 and season 4 were. That will allow the show to be creative again and play around in a slightly different sandbox. Regardless of the time period, it feels like a given that some great actors will want to sign on. This series just has a knack for getting a lot of quality people!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fargo now, including Noah Hawley discussing the future even more

What do you most want to see in a potential Fargo season 6, provided it happens?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







