After what you see tonight on Fox, it makes a ton of sense to want a Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 7 return date. So, what is it? What can you expect from here?

Well, the bad news feels like the right place to start here, as there is not going to be another installment (unfortunately) in seven days. The plan instead is that you are going to be waiting until Wednesday, July 10 to see what is next.

Want to know the reason why? Well, that is pretty simple: Blame what is going on here when it comes to the July 4 holiday. It is pretty common that a lot of major networks take the time around the occasion off, so there is nothing altogether surprising when it comes to the move here.

Rest assured that when Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars does return on July 10, it is going to be with another episode that challenges the remaining contestants in some pretty exciting ways. For more, just go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

With only nine entrepreneurs remaining, Teams Ramsay and Vanderpump are put to the ultimate sales test. With only three hours to prepare, the teams must present and sell unusual kitchen gadgets to buyers and brand representatives at the most important hospitality trade event of the year, the International Food and Drink Event. The presentations are judged by a panel of industry experts and the team with the highest sales percentage is safe from elimination in the all-new “Show and Sell” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, July 10 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-207) (TV-14 L, V)

Doing sales at trade events is no easy feat, mostly because you are dealing with a lot of tough credits and this is not the most comfortable environment in the world. Yet, it is the nature of the beast when you want to be a food star! It is a hard thing to avoid.

What do you most want to see entering Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







