MasterChef: Generations episode 6 return date at Fox

Following what you see tonight on Fox, are you curious to get the MasterChef: Generations episode 6 return date? If so, we are very much happy to help!

First and foremost, let’s just start by sharing some of the unfortunate news that you will be waiting a little while to see what is next. Because of the Independence Day holiday, there is no installment on January 3. Instead, the next part of the show will be coming on January 10. This is one where the team twist will still be going strong and within that, there will also be opportunities to earn immunity for multiple people all at once.

Do we think that eventually, it is going to be every contestant for themselves? Absolutely and in some ways, that element is still there! Yet, the show is called Generations for a reason and it is clear that the powers-that-be want this to play out for at least a little while longer.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, go ahead and view the full MasterChef: Generations episode 6 synopsis below:

The multigenerational chefs are tasked with creating a stunning dish using a variety of aged and fermented ingredients. With the safety of an immunity pin, the winner of last week’s challenge chooses a generation to incorporate a surprise ingredient into their dishes. The chef with the best dish will earn an immunity pin and protect the remaining chefs within their generation from elimination in the all-new “Age is Just a Number” episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, July 10 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1406) (TV-14 L)

Rest assured that there is a lot of competition left to go, and that this break for July 4 is not that strange. We’ve seen Fox do it on a number of occasions, and their primary motivation at the moment is simply a matter of preserving their ratings.

What do you most want to see moving into MasterChef: Generations episode 6 on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







