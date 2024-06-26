Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale: Is Lestat haunted?

Are you prepared to see the Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale on AMC in just a matter of days? Things will be intense — that much is for sure. Louis has to contend with what just happened to Claudia and beyond that, we do have questions pertaining to who is responsible for saving him from a pretty grisly fate. We know from the fate that he’s at the interview with Armand that somehow, he gets out of it.

Now, let’s talk about things from the Lestat point of view, shall we? It is our hope that the character does end up turning up in some capacity following what we just saw — even though if we do, he’s hardly going to be in a great spot. Sure, he was a part of the trial, but does that mean that he is okay with the result?

In a new interview with Decider, Sam Reid himself noted that there is a pretty good chance that his character is going to be suffering quite a bit — not just for now, but also in the immediate future:

“[Lestat]’s always gonna be burdened by the guilt and the shame that Claudia’s death, you know, is on him, really … He’s never gonna get over it. And Delaney [Hayles] is just so fantastic. I mean, it’s just, it’s extraordinary.”

We do know that Reid himself has personally advocated for Hayles to come back and be almost a ghostly Claudia through a potential third season, and we wouldn’t be mad at that at all! We just hope that there are opportunity to learn more about Lestat in general, and the plan is to center the third season around The Vampire Lestat.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

