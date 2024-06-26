The Boys season 4: New Valorie Curry, Susan Heyward spotlight

Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward are two of the new additions to The Boys for season 4 and so far, they’ve already delivered the goods.

Are you meant to root for Firecracker and/or Sage? Hardly, but that also is not the point here! Instead, you are meant to be rooting simply for seeing dynamic and interesting new characters, and these two do clearly have that down pat already. Sage (played by Heyward) is especially fascinating as the world’s smartest human, someone who has all the right ideas but no real audience interested in hearing them a lot of the time. She is in league now with Homelander, which could be a dangerous combination — but once again, that is provided that he listens!

If you head over here now, you can see a new video where the two actresses do their part to dive into who these characters are, plus their experiences working on them so far. Even if Firecracker in particular is a hard character to root for, Curry has a chance here to go truly unhinged with what she gets to do, whether it be since with The Deep or get into a fight with Annie.

Both of these characters already feel like they’re going to have valuable roles through the remainder of the season, at least — and who knows? There’s a chance that the two could be a part of the fifth and final season. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens from here on out but in the immediate future, we imagine that the Firecracker versus Starlight rivalry is just getting started. Unfortunately for the former, she really is all bark and no bit insofar as her powers actually go…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

