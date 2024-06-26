America’s Got Talent: Stephanie Rainey sings ‘Please Don’t Go’

Tonight on America’s Got Talent, we had a chance to see an appearance from Stephanie Rainey, an Irish performer still chasing the dream.

Before we get to the performance itself, let’s talk about the story. She is a 36-year old singer/songwriter who has been working at this for some time now. She actually had a certain amount of success years ago with “Please Don’t Go,” a song that she wrote about the passing of her nephew. That is thee song that she chose to perform on the show here.

We’ve long had an issue with people who think that someone like Stephanie shouldn’t be eligible because she’s had some success. That would be like penalizing a magician who had performed in Las Vegas or a novelty act who already had a world record or two. She’s someone still unknown to the majority of the audience, and the fact that she’s fought so much to be in this industry show how much she wants it.

“Please Don’t Go” is a beautiful song and beyond just that, Rainey has a wonderful voice with a lot of depth and soul. The audience was clearly emotional and because of that, they did not know how to react to it at first. Honestly, we’d love to see more of what she can do in this particular live environment. Of course, you can already head over to YouTube to see some of her other music.

