The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2 renewal: Summer update

Is there any chance that we’re going to learn about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2 at some point this summer?

We probably don’t even have to start off saying this if you saw season 1 but technically, the Andrew Lincoln – Danai Gurira drama technically does not have to do anything more. The first season ended in a pretty perfect matter! You got to see Rick and Michonne reunite with their family, and honestly this is about as happy an ending as you are ever going to get within this franchise. It’s not something that happens all that often! Who expected that we would get it now?

Because of what we’ve already said, it does feel like there’s not going to be any sort of hurry in order to ensure that we get more of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. It is really going to come down to whether the cast / producers come up with another idea that is worthy of exploring. In other words, it could be a couple of years! It may not even happen at all. We’d be personally surprised if an announcement is made over the summer.

One of the things that we personally feel AMC is going to do here is simply give everyone involved a little bit of an opportunity to breathe. They can let the actors go off and do some other things and from there, revisit it down the road. After all, it is pretty clear at this point that there are some other branches of the franchise that are going to be explored in the meantime. We have more of Dead City coming, and the same goes for Daryl Dixon, which is premiering a little later this summer.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to the Daryl Dixon series

Do you think that we’re going to hear more news on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2 this summer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







