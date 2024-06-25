The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: Summer 2024 update

Is there any chance at all that something more will be shared on The Wheel of Time season 3 over this summer?

For those who have been somewhat out of the loop for the last little while, let’s start by saying this: Filming has been done for a little while now. The reason for the wait at this point is tied to other factors, with a big one being what is going on when it comes to post-production. Prime Video has never been one to rush this show before, and that is clearly not something that they are looking to change at this point, either. Why would they?

If there is any chance at all that we see a premiere-date announcement, it would be around San Diego Comic-Con. However, given that The Wheel of Time is not coming out until 2025, it may ultimately just be too far away to do something like this. If you are Amazon, you probably want to wait to make some sort of reveal until a few months before the show comes out. This is why we foresee more of a specific announcement coming when we get to either the end of the year or the start of 2025, if the idea is to bring the series back next spring.

Obviously, the scale of the Robert Jordan adaptation is going to be huge moving forward, and the biggest remaining question is whether or not this is going to be the final season or not. The one is that there is more on the line after the fact, but that’s going to depend on the series’ budget and whatever other internal metrics Amazon is looking at.

Now that we’ve said all of this … if they want to bring the show back soon, they really should figure out how to do it soon. The longer wait, the bigger challenge that they may be forced to deal with here.

