All American season 6 episode 14: Spencer and Olivia’s wedding

In the event you were not aware already, you will be waiting for a good time in order to see All American season 6 episode 14. How long are we talking here? Well, the next chapter of the story is currently slated to come on Monday, July 8.

There are only two episodes moving forward this season and if you missed it, you are going to be seeing Daniel Ezra depart at the end of the finale. How will he exit? There is a certain amount of interest we have on that already, and we are excited to see what his farewell will look like. (With that being said, we are also still immensely sad about the idea that he is exiting at all.)

The one thing that is clear from the promo for episode 14 (watch here) is that the Spencer – Olivia wedding is going to be front and center here. The question that still remains here, of course, is just what the wedding is going to look like.

For those of you who felt like last night’s episode could have been the finale, once upon a time it was! That was before The CW ordered two more episodes. We view that episode as the culmination of Spencer’s football dream, but it is also far from the only part of his life that matters. The remaining episodes are going to serve as a better means of closure on a character level, and that matters just as much, if not more. We have been so invested in these people for a long time now! The last thing that we would want is something that causes us to back away from that as a focus.

Hopefully, at least a few people from this season will be back for season 7, but we will have to wait and see on that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

