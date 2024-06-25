P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

With us now into the summer of 2024, are we about to learn more about a P-Valley season 3 premiere date at Starz?

At this point, we think that it’s largely a given that there is a desire for more of this particular show, especially since it has been so long since the second season aired. There are multiple reasons for the delay, but the biggest one is simply a matter of bad timing. The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of last year made a huge impact, and you can blame the AMPTP for how long it took to get things resolved there.

However, good things come to those who wait, right? If you have not heard for whatever reason, filming for P-Valley is ongoing now, and the hope is that we are going to see the show at some point in 2025. (Personally, let’s cross our fingers for the winter or the spring.) What makes all of this a little unpredictable is that Starz tends to slow-play a lot of their releases, often waiting for months after a show is wrapped and put together before putting it on the air for scheduling reasons. This has happened multiple times with the likes of Outlander, Hightown, The Serpent Queen, and of course the Power franchise.

If there is one bit of good news this summer…

Just remember that Starz is airing the docuseries Down in the Valley, a show very much inspired by the scripted drama. This should give you a sense of what real life is like in the Deep South and give you some fantastic real-life spotlights. It will also have a familiar face front and center in Nicco Annan.

Will the docuseries help to actually promote P-Valley further? It’s possible, but we don’t want to guarantee much since Starz’s promotion often follows the beat of its own drum.

