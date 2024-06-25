America’s Got Talent video: Daniel Simu brings robotic dance

As we prepare to see the next new episode of America’s Got Talent episode tomorrow night, why not go ahead and meet Daniel Simu?

So, what is the guy bringing to the table here? Let’s just say that his talent is certainly something that we never expected to see anytime soon: A dance routine between a man and a robot. Yet, this is exactly what we have as the robot shows off some acrobatic skills.

Now, if you head over to Laughing Place, you can see a preview featuring Daniel and what he brings to the table on the show. His audition is thoroughly entertaining, but it is worth noting that this is just as much a tech act as it is anything associated with dance. This is a real opportunity to actually understand how far robotics have come in the time in which this show has been on the air, and you actually saw another great example of that with the drone act from earlier on in the season.

Since the sneak preview here is so short, in the end it actually is hard to tell if the judges are going to put the man / robot duo in to the next round. Sure, we are pretty optimistic about it right now, but whether or not this goes any further than the first live show remains to be seen. After all, remember for a moment here that this is one of those acts that relies a lot on the element of surprise to get people excited in the early going. The challenge is going to come down to finding a way in order to keep interest going once you already know what the name of the game is. If you can bring a few more dance partners into the mix, does that change something? Well, there is a good case to be made for it!

