Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Joe Mantegna talks directing

This past episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution was directed by the man, the myth, and the legend that is Joe Mantegna. He has taken on the role before, but isn’t it always special when he does? This is someone who clearly loves the responsibility that comes with guiding an episode, and whenever he speaks, we are inclined to listen.

With this in mind, why not go ahead and dive further into what makes his episodes work so well?

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see Mantegna describe how he was approached to direct an episode this time, and also how he works in order to ensure that the set remains light even when they are taking on some dark and dramatic twists within the story. Joe has been at this long enough to know that there are ways to help actors while in the director’s chair, and he also knows that there is a sense of importance that comes from being at the top of the call sheet.

Now, we also tend to think that directing yourself has to be a challenge, especially with some of the difficult storylines that Rossi is in the midst of at the moment. Remember for a moment here that he’s been haunted by Voit despite the fact that the UnSub is still alive; we tend to think personally that the character is manifesting some of his worst fears in a spectral form. He may recognize the fact that the BAU working with Voit is a bad idea, and there is also a chance he eventually finds a way out of prison altogether. Yet, given what is going on right now with Gold Star, how much of a choice that he has? There are a lot of complicated things going on here, after all.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

