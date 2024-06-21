Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 5: The negotiation

If you have not heard already, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 5 carries with it the title of “Conspiracy vs. Theory.” Want to know more about it now?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s make it clear that we are going to be getting more in terms of the central villains here — something that is appreciated. After all, the likes of Damien have been in the background versus Elias Voit, the central villain from last season. These characters are in a spot where they have to rely on him, and we’re sure that this is one of the last things that any of them ever wanted.

To get a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

The BAU enlists Voit to help capture Jade and Damien, the UnSubs behind the Gold Star killings. While Damien and Jade get the upper hand, the BAU must watch as Voit tries to negotiate with them in order to avoid a mass casualty event.

This feels like one of those episodes where the entire BAU is on a knife’s edge. They know that they can’t trust Voit and yet, here they are forced to rely on him! The biggest thing that they have to hope for right now is simply the fact that he is going to be able to give them something that they want, and that he has an incentive to do thanks to his kids. It is the one thing that he does seem to care about, even if he is struggling to realize the massive psychological damage that he has done to his kids as a result of his own actions. This should be a pretty darn complicated story and by the time it is over, we’ll be at the halfway point of the story.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

