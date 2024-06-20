Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 5: Voit on the move

As you prepare to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 5 on Paramount+ next week, one thing is absolutely evolving: Elias Voit’s role.

At the start of the season, he was exclusively a prisoner and nothing more. While he has not abandoned that role, he’s also been able to parlay his usefulness in a way that brings him right into the FBI. How did he do that? Well, blame Gold Star, which seems to be an organization of sorts with a handful of people involved. Gabriel seems to be the ringleader, and Voit may have a way to contact him. However, he can’t exactly do that within the confines of a cell.

Moving into episode 5, you are going to see Zach Gilford’s character in the office, working somewhat more directly to get the team answers. Yet, along the way we tend to think that he will need to be watched like a hawk, largely to ensure that he does not fall out of line or try to escape.

That escape fear could ultimately be the big thing that defines much of the next few seasons, at least insofar as what is going on within Rossi’s head. He has been haunted in some ways by Voit most of the season, and we think that inner dialogue is largely a product of some worries he has about what could happen with that UnSub. Also, a reminder that David really needs a break and does not know how to take one.

In general, the one thing that we do think this season still needs is to take a much deeper look inside the heads of Gold Star in particular — at the moment, we just don’t have much of an attachment to any of them, or an interest in some of their motives.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

