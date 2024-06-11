Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 spoilers: The Tyler Green story

There is another episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 airing on Paramount+ a little bit later this week. What can you expect to see?

Well, at the forefront of this story, you are going to continue the epic storyline with Gold Star and Elias Voit at the center of it. A case this intense requires a lot of assistance, and that includes the presence of someone like Tyler Green. Ryan-James Hatanaka is a full-time addition to the show this season, and that means a chance to explore a lot of facets of the character.

So, what can you expect at this point? Well, speaking to Cinema Blend, the actor offered up the following as a tease for what’s to come:

Tyler Green learned some tough lessons and got burnt in many ways, and had some heartbreak along with it. So he comes into this season, he’s brought in as a consultant with the BAU and it’s a very unfamiliar environment for him in terms of needing to rely on people, having people rely on him. He’s got some trust issues that he’s working through, certainly, but he’s also very, very happy to see Penelope Garcia again. So he’s got a lot going on. It’s a very intense environment, and he’s brought in on this case, where the stakes are very, very high.

Is this so intense that romance with Garcia is off the table for now? That’s possible, especially since the top story will almost surely be what’s going on with Gold Star and trying to bring everything to a stop there. In the end, there’s room to take a lot of other stuff after the fact, especially since there is already a season 3 ordered for the Paramount+ revival.

