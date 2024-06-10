Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 3: Voit’s endgame

The arrival of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 3 is coming in just a few days over to Paramount+ — so what will you see?

Well, throughout a good chunk of the season, it feels like the focus is going to be the BAU reluctantly having to work with Elias Voit in order to get answers on Gold Star. The mysterious UnSub is still subject of a lot of secrets, so when will that veil be lifted? We mostly just hope that as we get closer and closer to the end of the season, everything will make sense.

Speaking of mysteries, though, there is another question to wonder — what is happening when it comes to Voit himself? What is he hoping to get out of this arrangement?

Well, speaking to TVLine in a new interview, Zach Gilford himself notes that “Voit’s main goal is to get his family back … and he definitely uses what flex he has to get this family to come visit him — so there’s a good chance [you will see his wife again].”

As a matter of fact, if you’ve seen the trailers already for this whole season, it does seem as though you will see his wife turn up — and that’s going to be a pretty darn difficult thing for her, all things considered.

The primary question with Voit

How much longer can he continue to be a part in the story? This is certainly something that you can wonder at this point, and for good reason. It feels like he could only function within this story for a certain span of time, but who knows? There are always a manner in which the show could surprise us.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Criminal Minds: Evolution now, including a few other teases

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 3?

Do you think that Voit will get what he wants in the end? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — more updates are ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







