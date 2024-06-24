House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2: Erryk, Arryk twin battle

Following the events of House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2, there is a lot to discuss when it comes to twins Erryk and Arryk.

Before we dive further into this, here is a reminder that Arryk was the personal guard for King Aegon II and the Greens; meanwhile, his identical twin Erryk was the guard for Rhaenyra on the Black side. Arryk was ordered by Ser Criston to take part in an elaborate scheme to kill Emma D’Arcy’s character while pretending to be his twin. He did not love the idea, but he felt he had no choice. The same is true when it comes to Erryk having to kill Arryk in order to protect his queen … but ended up taking his own life after.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

One of the fascinating things about Erryk and Arryk is that they are played by real-life twins Elliott and Luke Tittensor. Speaking to USA Today, here is what Elliott to say about taking his own life:

“The pain Erryk felt when he kills his brother is the most intense feeling he’s ever felt … When he says, ‘Forgive me’ he’s saying it to Rhyneara because he’s about to sacrifice himself in front of her. But it’s also directed towards his brother.”

What is so fascinating is that this is the second straight House of the Dragon episode where the end of the story was devoted to relatively minor characters — and yet, the twins had a pretty major impact. Rhaenyra knows that Aegon is intent on having her killed; she may have expected it, but things are moving at a rapid pace. War is here, and it’s bad news for Team Black given that Daemon is off doing his own thing at present.

Related – Check out more on House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 — what lies ahead?

What did you think about the twin showdown on House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2?

Share right right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







