When Calls the Heart season 12: EP dispels Jack theory

If you thought for even a split second that Jack Thornton could be revived on When Calls the Heart season 12, squelch that now. Based on what we are hearing, Daniel Lissing’s character is not coming back from beyond the grave.

In a new interview with TV Guide following last night’s finale, here is what executive producer Lindsay Sturman had to say:

Jack is not coming back, but we did want to keep his memory alive. From the beginning of the show, it was a story about widows and for Little Jack, as he’s hitting these milestones growing up, how does Elizabeth keep Jack alive for Little Jack and hold his memory and the complexity of that when she’s in a new relationship? It was a way to complicate [Elizabeth and Nathan’s] new situation, which ends on a sweet note and then, oh no, there’s this new complexity. It can’t always be simple.

When it comes to dramatic tension for a show like this, the twist about Jack-related news makes some sense. While there could be serious conversations ahead for Elizabeth and Nathan, it also does seem like the relationship between the two is set and there are no immediate plans to break them up. You never want to etch anything into stone on a show like this, mostly because it did feel for a while like she and Lucas were going to married; yet, most of the chatter out there is that the teacher and the Mountie are endgame.

Any other twist along the way? That may just be meant to keep the show unpredictable. If everything was more or less easy all of the time, would there be a reason to keep the focus on Hope Valley? These are questions the writers likely ask themselves.

